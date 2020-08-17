U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves congratulated Zachary for achieving the highest, Class 1, fire rating possible Monday and highlighted how the rating and projects like the Comite Diversion Canal bolster both public safety and economic growth in the area.
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble said the Class 1 fire rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana may result in a reduction in insurance premiums for businesses and homeowners when the new rating takes effect Sept. 1. He added that Zachary is one of only 11 cities in Louisiana to receive the top classification.
The PIAL issues ratings every five years based on credit points earned in the areas of fire, water supply and communications using the Public Protection Classification.
The chief said the completion of the new water tower, communication improvements, and fire safety efforts in the schools all helped the department’s improved ratings. A new Zachary fire substation that is under construction will help maintain or improve the already great rating by offering faster emergency response times, he added.
Mayor David Amhrein offered high praise for Kimble and his department’s growth and improvement. “it's a tremendous difference,” he said. “Ten years ago when I started running for office, I came and met with the union and made a commitment to them I would have you the best equipment possible and that investment has paid off because of the job you do. I believe this administration has lived up to that commitment, but you always give 10 times over in return.
“This is just the start of what we believe is even more and better opportunities to come,” Amhrein said. “The new fire station should be finished soon and we're hoping to do something downtown. At this stage, we're not going to rest on our laurels.”
The news conference turned into a pep rally when Graves leveled praised to the Zachary organizations similar what LSU’s coach Ed Orgeron has become known for. “Coach O has a saying: one team, one heart,” he said. “Everybody will not agree with every single decision and of you may not be best friends, but everybody puts their differences aside to make sure that you're carrying out the mission as best you can.”
The congressman said he was excited about the residual effects of the improved ratings starting with how much it will make the community safer and lower insurance costs for homeowners and businesses. Infrastructure improvements like the Comite River Diversion Canal project will join with the fire rating to protect investments and attract new business. Area residents are seeing signs of the diversion canal progression on Highway 19 where land has been cleared in anticipation of the coming canal promising added protection from flooding.
The project will consist of a 12 mile long diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River, a diversion structure at the Comite River, guide levees, Lilly Bayou control structure, four drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with McHugh Road, Bayou Baton Rouge, Cypress Bayou, and White Bayou, and highway and railroad bridges.
These advances and improved infrastructure planning are crucial to the economic health of the surrounding communities, Graves said. “It's a great point and not just because we're in a global pandemic right now, which is obviously causing incredible economic consequences,” he said.
Graves said attracting residents and businesses is hard to do if nothing has changed in regard to flood protection. “We've got to demonstrate that things are different, that things are different from they were in 2016 and I think that the Comite project does that,” he said. “We are going to make this community safer, and it's going to be an even better draw, again, to bring your families, look at your business, and to make investments.”