Round Room LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon authorized wireless retailer, announced its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. It will mark more than 1 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013, a news release said.
TCC will also award five students each $10,000 college scholarships.
Backpacks will be handed out at the TCC store, 5635 Main St., Zachary, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Backpacks will be filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Each participating store location will follow the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk-up or contactless drive-up events for customers to pick up backpacks. Check your local store location for specific instructions.
In addition to the backpack donations, TCC will be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships as a part of its Big Impact program. Children in grades K-12 are eligible and can be registered at their local TCC stores during the Backpack Giveaway event. Entries will be accepted from July 24-31.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word, the release said.