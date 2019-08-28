“It’s a Wonderful Life . . . in Zachary” is the theme for the Zachary Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade, set to roll through Main Street on Dec. 7.
The Parade Committee is asking children’s groups, community organizations and local businesses to use the many songs from different genres about Christmas to inspire their parade entry. Entries may include floats, dancers, costumes, horses and others. Cost for entry is $125 for non-chamber members and $100 for chamber members. Deadline for entry is Nov. 20.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Rouses Grocery Store parking lot and continues east along Main Street to downtown Zachary.
To take part in the parade, contact Taylor Watts with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce at (501) 428-1166 or taylor@zacharychamber.com.