A group of Zachary children listened to pep talks from law enforcement, faith and city leaders before loading up backpacks, school supplies and Sunday afternoon snacks. The group of men hosting the event wear numerous hats in the community, but Sunday, they became the “Santas of the Summer” and surrogates dads for any child needing one.
The Zachary Men’s Club, fresh off its 60th anniversary celebration, held a back-to-school program and supplies giveaway. Attentive eyes were large as saucers when they realized that the mayor, police officers, judges and other elected officials were there just for them, but not because anyone had done anything wrong.
“We do this because we want to give back,” Zachary Mayor David Amhrein said as he sought to encourage the young attendees. “Please, take school seriously."
Carl Dawson, a retired second lieutenant, has lived in Europe and fought in the Gulf War, but he felt it important to emphasis a similar starting point as every child in attendance. He grew up in Zachary and graduated from Zachary High and Southern University before leaving for a career in the military.
Now that Dawson is back home and serving as the back-to-school event coordinator, he feels it crucial to have an early impact on the children of the community. He paraphrased the Biblical passage that says train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it. The groups would like to establish a foundation that will make it much easier to continue positive development and discipline.
“If you can shape the minds of the young ones, it is much easier to deal with them as they get older,” Dawson said.
Dawson announced this would be the last year that the Men’s Club would giveaway backpacks and uniforms. Next year, they will focus on tennis shoes, uniforms, socks, belts and underwear because many community organizations are providing backpacks and school supplies.
Zachary’s top police officer, Chief David McDavid, put an emphasis on a different type of equipping. He used his life and aspirations to show how important both a game plan and a determined attitude can become. “Always set your goals,” he said.
McDavid said he started working on his degree at Southern University in 1990 but put his education on a back burner as his children went through college. He pushed them to finish college, and, last May after 28 years, he finished his degree. He than explained the numerous “fallback” plans he used working as a lifeguard, a referee and a real estate agent.
“You have to got to go after what you want,” he implored. “I believe in Zachary and I want to see every kid succeed.”
The Rev. Derrick William, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church and a Baton Rouge Police officer, followed McDavid with a motivational speech that focused on mind, body and soul. He told the attendees that his church conducts children’s church to meet the special needs of developing young people.
Developing and meeting needs is a continuing theme for the Zachary Men’s Club. It predates many of the current residents and was established in the year the current mayor was born. During a recent 60th anniversary celebration, the group recognized community leaders, presented two scholarships, and gave awards to two members of the 2018 Zachary High football state championship team.
Zachary Men’s Club President William “Bill” Johnson has witnessed the development of the city and the club from humble roots. He watched the city grow, the men’s club develop, and became Zachary’s first black police officer in 1972. Johnson rose through the ranks and retired as a captain.
Johnson recalls being a teen growing up in the Zachary “Avenues” and looking across the field and railroad tracks to see and hear the happenings at the Zachary Men’s Club that was just a slab on a clearing at that time. He said although there was no physical wall or gates, people paid to take part in the events and parties. Musical acts like Percy Sledge would perform on the property, Johnson recalled. “They didn’t have a fence; they just had a rope around it,” he said. “People didn’t try to get around it, but they would pay to come in.”
Johnson said the group’s role is both educational and service oriented. “I think the role is to help educate the people in the community about diversity,” he said. “It was the only place the black community had to come to for dances and social activities.”
The black children of the area played ball on the property and it was close to Northwestern High School, the town’s black-only high school at the time. As time passed and Zachary grew, so did the Men’s Club. Buildings were put in place, renovated, and some of the property was given to city to be used for the current Food Pantry.
The devastating 2016 flood put a spotlight on emergency needs, but it also shined light on existing organizations like the Zachary Men’s Club that extended increased leadership and support in the community.
The club became a center for social services and relief responders. When then President Barack Obama toured the flood-relief efforts across the region, he visited the club during his stop in Zachary.
Johnson feels that the present building and property is doubly historic because the country’s first African American president visited the club’s property. “That was very exciting thing for the whole community,” he said. “It was a great day in Zachary, and we stood up and reached out to the entire community.”
Johnson said Obama’s visit raised awareness and shines a positive light on the Men’s Club and the facilities. More groups have held functions at the club and social and relief organizations have used it as a distribution and outreach point.
The leadership and generosity of the Zachary Men’s Club was noticed across the region and the group received top honors in the coveted Solaris Awards of greater Baton Rouge in 2017. Each year, the Family Road organization recognizes outstanding community groups during its annual fundraising gala. Nine categories are highlighted, and groups and agencies are honored for excellence in serving the greater Baton Rouge community. The Solaris Award program celebrates teamwork instead of individual accolades.
Johnson said the group plans continued growth and outreach to young people. “We are planning to extend our scholarships to any students who live in Zachary,” he said. “Instead of $500, we will give $1,000 to each student.”
The group plans to start a jobs and mentoring program next summer. They will start a fund that will be used to employ young people in the community and provide needed job and career training. We are going to do all that to prepare our kids for the workforce,” Johnson said. “We want to be here in this community reaching out and helping kids prepare for their futures.”