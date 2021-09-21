The Zachary Rotary Club donated 50 relief buckets with cleaning supplies to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida caused destruction Aug. 29, and many Rotarian families were affected in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes and Grand Isle.
Zachary Rotarians took time to shop, collect, organize and deliver the relief buckets to Houma on Sept. 11. During the collection of items, numerous businesses in Zachary donated or discounted many of the cleaning supplies needed. Zachary Lumber, Home Depot, Walmart, Sherwin Williams and Dollar Tree helped.
Additionally, the City of Zachary and the Zachary Rotary Club fed 1,100 residents in the Houma area. Houma was one of the first cities to suffer direct impact from Hurricane Ida, destroying many homes and surrounding properties.
Mayor David Amrhein and his cooking team traveled to fry 350 pounds of fish and fries on-site Sept. 15, with the assistance of Zachary Rotarians delivering to those in need. Zachary Subway owner and council member Francis Nezianya donated 750 cookies and rolls.
"We fed over 1,100 residents, and when the fish ran out, we fried french fries to feed those in line for food," said Sharon Phillips, City of Zachary public information officer and Zachary Rotary member. "We met up with Houma Rotary Club, and they helped get the dinners to the needy and those displaced."
Phillips said there was "so much devastation."