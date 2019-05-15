A diverse sampling of Zachary businesses took the stage Saturday for the inaugural Life Expo. The theme was “The Greatest Showman.”
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Higher Minds of Education hosted the event at the Zachary High School gym. More than 60 vendors registered before heavy rains deterred some participation. Financial planning, senior living, workforce training and music lessons were among the topics promoted. Organizers provided a platform for businesses of all categories to display goods and services and make new connections.