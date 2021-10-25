The Dutchtown Sound sponsored its 15th annual Dutchtown High Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday at Griffin Stadium.
Competing bands included Rayne, Central, Mount Olive, Brusly, St. Michael, East Ascension, Zachary, Walker and Denham Springs. Dutchtown marched in an exhibition performance.
Erath High won grand champion honor and Walker High was named reserve grand champion.
In class AAA, Walker High's band, auxiliary and percussion was first place, East Ascension was second and Denham Springs was third.
Class AA winners were: Erath High was first in band, auxiliary and percussion. Zachary placed second in band.
In class A, St. Michael was first in band and auxiliary.