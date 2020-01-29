Zachary High presents 'Our Town' Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 29, 2020 - 2:30 pm Jan 29, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Zachary High Drama Department presents 'Our Town' on Jan. 23. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Dr. And Mrs. Gibbs, played by Joseph Fields and Kasey Harrison, have a moment in Zachary High Drama production of 'Our Town' on Jan. 23. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now From left, Gabrielle Lanes as Emily Webb, Kennedy Hughes as Mrs. Webb, Kasey Harrison as Mrs. Gibbs and Makaylee Feese as Mrs. Soames in 'Our Town' on Jan. 23. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now D’Merik Carey as George Gibbs and Gabrielle Lanes as Emily Webb in Zachary High Drama production of 'Our Town' on Jan. 23. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Gabrielle Lanes, played by Emily Webb and Kennedy Hughes as her mother Mrs. Webb having a conversation in the kitchen of Zachary High’s production of 'Our Town' Thursday, Jan. 23. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Looking at the stars in Zachary High’s presentation of 'Our Town' on Jan. 23 are, from left, Kiersten Johnson, D’Merik Carey, Madelynn Smith and Gabrielle Lanes. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Zachary High Drama Department presented the classic "Our Town" on Thursday, Jan. 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email