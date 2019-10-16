Zachary Mayor David Amrhein invites the community to attend the mayor’s annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Plains Presbyterian Church, Christian Life Center, 22929 Old Scenic Highway.
This year’s theme is “Press Towards The Goal.” Jeff LeDuff, former Baton Rouge Chief of Police, will serve as the keynote speaker. William “Billy” Kline will serve as master of ceremonies.
A full breakfast buffet, prepared by the Zachary Fire Department and served by the Rotary Club of Zachary, will begin at 7 a.m. Music will be provided by the Zachary High School Jazz Band and choir.
Area businesses are invited to participate by volunteering to decorate one of the 45 tables with fall centerpieces. If you are interested in decorating a table this year, contact Kathi Brumley in the Mayor’s Office at (225) 654-0287.
"Start your day with a good breakfast, an inspirational message and a chance to reflect on our many blessings as a city,” Amrhein said.