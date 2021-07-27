The Junior League of Baton Rouge is accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund through Sept. 30. In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the group will be providing $90,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations serving the Baton Rouge community.
"The past 16 months have been extremely difficult for our community, and these grants allow us to provide support to organizations that have helped to fill the gap for so many during this time," said Junior League President Tristi Charpentier. "We look forward to learning about organizations that align with our own vision of making lasting community change in the areas of health, education and cultural development."
The Community Assistance Fund assists nonprofit agencies with a 501(c)(3) designation in East Baton Rouge Parish with specific, short-term monetary needs up to $5,000. Grant funding is awarded to organizations with projects that align with the League's focus in health, education and cultural development.
To submit an application and for detailed guidelines and instructions, visit www.juniorleaguebr.org/caf. The next Community Assistance Fund grant cycle will open on Jan. 15. The group also offers a small number of trained volunteers to support an organization by lending a hand at their community events.