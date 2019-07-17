Members of the Zachary Police Department and other area first responders recently completed four days of training that included an active shooter exercise. This drill gave participants a chance to practice responding to an active shooter situation in a school setting. Through its Facebook page, the Police Department recruited several volunteer actors to play the roles of victims in the simulated emergency.
Zachary Police, other first responders practice response to school shooting
Olivia J McClure
