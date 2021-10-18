The St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish family extended a public invitation to the Zachary community to participate in a public recitation of the rosary Saturday that joined a national chain of more than 20,000 Rosary Rallies held across the country.
Organizer Marie Kennedy said the Zachary rally was indoors after the weekly Saturday 4:30 p.m. Mass because of the cool weather front, but the Public Square Rosaries were held in parks, squares and other U.S. venues.
The first America Needs Fatima rallies were held Oct. 13, 2007, the public rosaries are held closest to that date to commemorate the Our Lady of Fatima Miracle of the Sun.
Kennedy marveled at the hope and wonder still felt as Catholics gather to celebrate the 104th anniversary of the Fatima miracle.
The Miracle of the Sun, documented in Fátima, Portugal, is also known as the Miracle of Fátima. It is a series of events that the Catholic Church teaches happened when a large crowd gathered in Fátima, Portugal, in response to a prophecy made by three shepherd children. The prophecy was that the Virgin Mary (referred to as Our Lady of Fátima), would appear and perform miracles on that date.
Kennedy explained the miracle involved bright, vibrant lights. Media reports from 1917 said witnesses saw “extraordinary solar activity” and that the sun appearing to dance or zig-zag across the sky for about 10 minutes.
Organizers said 2,100 rallies were held in 2007, 11,247 in 2013, and that 20,613 were held last year. Rally organizers expected more than 1 million people would participate in the 2021 rallies.
The success of the annual October Rosary Rally campaign has led to the America Needs Prayer Campaign rallies held once a month in some locations.