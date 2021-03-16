The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 5-11:

Jamie Allen: 44; 3327 39th St., Zachary; theft

Marie Allen: 41; 3327 39th St., Zachary; theft

Maloree Armwood: 18; 439 New Rafe Mayer Road, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana

Alfred Butler: 30; 7154 Coronet Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Merian Carter: 41; 4739 Queen’s Carriage St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation

Wash Davis: 23; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Darick Dents: 24; 10515 Coates Ave., Maringouin; battery of a dating partner and second-degree kidnapping

Mario Harris: 32; 962 Meadow Glen, Zachary; possession of marijuana

Chance Hebrard: 20; 122545 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery, two counts simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, hit-and-run

Linda Melton: 55; 5519 River Road, Clinton; theft

David Sanders: 59; 10136 Anna Moore Lane, Clinton; theft

Rory Simek: 40; 75 Drummond St., Woodworth; theft

Johnathon Stines: 28; 1007 Patricia, Baker; possession of Schedule I

Alfred Sullivan: 36; 242 Edison St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Alecia Victorian: 52; 1550 Royal Troon Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Malcolm Victorian: 61; 1550 Royal Troon Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Khalil Williams: 21; 6828 Beech St., Wilson; theft

Rodney Williams: 43; 4772 Cage St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Tags

View comments