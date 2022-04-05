The Northwestern Middle School baseball schedule featured a home and home with Centreville March 30-31 to close out the regular season. As with last week’s crazy weather, a line of heavy storms caused school cancellation for the second straight week and the March 30 game at Zachary was rescheduled for March 31. The one-day delay did not reduce the enthusiasm, effort or results for the seventh and eighth grade Braves teams.
The seventh-grade game team saw the younger Braves under the direction of head coach Dale Reich and assistants Kyle Melancon and Chris Davesack defeat the Tigers 11-5 to bring their record to 4-3 on the year. Cole Fudge went 2-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, and Asher Carter also went 2-for 2 with 2 RBI and a run scored. On the mound, William Green went two innings where he gave up no earned runs and struck out three to pick up the win.
In the nightcap the Braves (5-3) used 4 different pitchers to combine for a shutout, no-hitter. The Braves won 9-0. Offensively, they scored the limit of three runs per inning against the visiting Tigers.
Cam Massingill started on the mound for the Braves in the first and recorded two strikeouts and held the Tigers hitless. In the bottom of the first Cade Russell’s double scored Drew McGehee to start the Braves scoring onslaught. Massingill’s single with two men on scored two to end the inning with the Braves leading 3-0.
In the top of the second inning, Ethan Rayburn stepped up to the mound and struck out the first Centreville batter. After walking the next two batters, Rayburn found the strike zone again and struck out the side. Tyson Kimble led off for the Braves in the bottom of the second and scored on a double by Wyatt Roberts. Cullen Howard’s walk loaded the bases and Buddy Sullivan’s follow-up walk gave the Braves their first second-inning run. Rayburn’s double would score two to end the inning with the Braves holding a commanding 6-0 lead.
Howard came out to pitch the third inning and struck out the first two batters. A long fly ball catch by Buddy Sullivan ended the frame. In the bottom half of the third, Russell would hit a rocket double to right field and advance to third on a balk. Braden Sanders' single would score Russell. Massengill followed with a blooper single to third. Kimball’s follow-up single scored Sanders. The Braves ended the third on Massengill's steal of home on a pickoff attempt at second base.
The Braves trotted Noah Sullivan to the mound for the fourth. Sullivan needed only three pitches to strike out the first batter. Though the second batter saw two balls he also saw three strikes as Sullivan recorded his second strikeout. After walking the third batter of the inning, Sullivan regained his control and struck out the next batter to close out the game.
The Braves are competing in the district tournament April 4-14.