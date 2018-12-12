Seth Cayer restored a focal point of a national cemetery to earn the rank of Eagle Scout in October.
The Eagle project consisted of hand scraping and sanding to remove rust to the entrance of Port Hudson National Cemetery. He then primed and painted the wrought iron gate, and finished the project by cleaning and polishing the brass plates on each side of the gate.
His Eagle Court of Honor was Nov. 25. As part of the ceremony, the new Eagle chooses someone he felt was a mentor for him. Seth chose his brother Joshua Cayer, who earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2014.
Their mother, Maria Cayer, said Seth’s father, Alan Douglas Cayer, retired after 20 years in the Air Force and that Seth plans to join the U.S. Navy out of high school and becoming a certified welder.
Those connections meant that he always wanted his Eagle project to be military related.
Seth had been in Scouting for over nine years and has earned 53 merit badges, including a diving merit badge that he worked on for more than a year by traveling to Panama City to make his dives.
Seth has attended summer camp as a Scout in four states.
Seth is in the Central High School marching and concert bands.