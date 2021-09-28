The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 17-23:
Veronica Bell: 37; 900 W. Walnut St., Gloster, Mississippi; theft
Gisele Brown: 47; 4158 Florida St., Zachary; theft
Steven Ellis: 34; 1507 Grant St., Laplace; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment
Adrieana Fields: 29; 3953 Winnebago St., Baton Rouge; theft
Dmarkus Freeman: 27; 4065 S. Barrow Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Sebastian Graves: 20; 6419 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Slaughter; simple criminal damage to property
Mignon Grayson: 29; 3273 Addison St., Baton Rouge; monetary instrument abuse and theft
Dari Green: 30; 3930 Cypress Park, Zachary; theft
Devin Mansur: 21; 3001 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; criminal mischief
Brad Rodriguez: 41; 20042 Eastwood Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — strangulation and domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Heath Perkins: 43; 6302 West Ave. Jackson; possession/distribution of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts and possession of Schedule I drugs
Velma Philpot: 38; 21401 Field Glen, Zachary; child desertion
Robert Stone: 48; 2628 Colonial Way, Zachary; domestic abuse battery of pregnant woman
Nico Walker: 25; 4759 Hammond St., Baton Rouge; theft
Alfred Whitfield: 44; 2007 Azalea Ave., Baker; monetary instrument abuse