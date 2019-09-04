Dr. Nayan Agarwal, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Zachary, is the first in Louisiana to use a new imaging catheter, which provides better imaging during coronary procedures, according to a news release.
The procedure, which uses the OPTICROSS HD IVUS 60 MHz, was performed in the Lane Cardiovascular Center at Lane Regional Medical Center.
The imaging catheter technology sets a new standard for image quality and offers increased stent visibility and clearer resolution to confirm proper stent placement to the vessel wall, according to the release.
“The clarity of the images produced from this new catheter is a game-changer for physicians,” Dr. Nayan Agarwal said. “This tool makes it much easier for us to interpret the details of each case, ultimately improving the outcomes for our patients.”