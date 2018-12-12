Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch, who lived just north of Whoville, Did NOT! The Grinch hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season! Now, please don't ask why. No one quite knows the reason.
The Whos were on first Friday when the Zachary became Whoville as the community officially ushered in the Christmas season with the annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Whos gave direction and Whos were entertaining. One holy Who in particular stood guard at the Living Nativity. Mayor Jamari of Whoville gave Mayor David Amrhein a run for the office, but Amrhein was allowed to officially turn on the lights in the Zachary Historical District during the annual lighting of the tree. The holiday LED light show, featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music will run every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Zachary Historic District, along Virginia Street until Jan. 6. Visitors can set their radios to 105.9 FM and drive through the Historic Village.
The light show is different each year and the McHugh House and Bauman House and Depot is included in this year’s light display that features an 18-foot singing, dancing Christmas tree.
Christmas in the Village continued its growth and ability to offer something for everyone. The Grinch was on hand, but there were pictures with Santa Claus and an elaborate Living Nativity to remind all of the roots of the Christmas season.
The arts and crafts booth-area featured 23 booths of gifts and goodies for those getting a jump on holiday shopping. Homemade and regional favorites were available as well as children's books, crocheted hats and blankets, wreaths, jewelry and kitchen products.
Tammy Johnson, owner of Unique Fashions Boutique and Gift Shop, was a first-time vendor and was thrilled to take part and sell so many items. “I think everyone is really in the Christmas spirit,” Johnson said. “It’s such a pleasant, peaceful environment.”
Johnson’s top-selling items were handbags featuring former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. “The handbags experienced really good sells and I’m almost sold out,” Johnson said. “If the Lord says ‘yes’ and I’m still living, you will see me again next year.”
Ruthie Holmes had both edible and gift items. She crafted cloth angels and sold her sweet shop and regional favorites like cracklins and pralines. She was not new to Zachary events and said these types of events do a lot to promote the Christmas spirit. “When I made these angels, they were taken along with the sweets to give away,” Holmes said. “Everyone likes spreading cheer and it’s a great atmosphere.”
The entertainment venue was adjacent to the booths at the Gazebo in the Historic Village on Virginia Street. Groups and acts performing included Northwestern Elementary, BREC’s Tiny Steps Choir, Pulse Dance Studio, local singer Shell Marie, Next Step Performing Arts Center dancers, Copper Mill Elementary Choir, Zachary Elementary Choir, Copper Mill Elementary-Northwestern Orchestra, Northwest Middle School eighth-grade choir, the Music Tree Saxophones and the Last-Minute Band.
The event provided hands-on activities including BREC yard games and an arts and crafts area where children could make a take-home tree ornament.
Tucked away in the historic farmyard, Michael Harvey, of Clinton, was able to spend time glazing at the Nativity with his 4-year-old daughter. He was impressed with the display and the young people who brought it to life. “I like the big guy — the Jolly Ol’ Elf — but this is the real reason,” Harvey said. “That’s why we wanted to walk over and introduce my little girl.”
Harvey's daughter stood calmly and quietly taking in the display of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.
“We are trying to give her a balance of giving and receiving for Christmas and give her a foundation in why Christmas is Christmas,” Harvey said. “She likes it a lot and is beginning to get the concept that giving is a two-way street.”