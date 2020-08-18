Zachary High School graduate Julie Odom was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.
Odom is a member of Pelican’s Zachary branch, 5850 Main St. In recognition of her outstanding academic achievements and community service efforts, she is one of 13 college-bound students to receive such an award across the state of Louisiana, a news release said.
Odom was a three-time honoree of the International Thespian Society, made the principal’s list for three consecutive years, and has spent time volunteering at events such as the Zachary High School Special Olympics and the Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican team members reviewed applications from the 90 high school students that took the time to apply. Award recipients are encouraged to use their scholarship to cover expenses like tuition, textbooks, and meal and housing plans.
“As we conclude year 13 of this terrific program, we cannot express enough how proud we are to continue to help the young minds of tomorrow. Giving back is and always will be the foundation on which Pelican was built, and the Team Pelican Scholarship Award Program and its recipients are a true representation of that,” Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad said.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For information about eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship.