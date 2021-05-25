Shop the market
Remember the Zachary Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Lee Street in Zachary. A wide variety of products are available.
Park movies return
Movies in the Park returns for the summer. The first show will be “Dolittle," starting at 7 p.m., June 11 at HugYourPeoplePark on Lee St., Zachary. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Arts and crafts will be offered for kids starting at 6 p.m.
Take care of bench warrants from the court
People who have been notified they have a bench warrant against them must appear at Zachary City Court before June 23, pay a $75 recall fee, pay the misdemeanor costs, if applicable, or get a new court date. Contact Zachary City Court at (225) 654-0044 if more information is needed.
Prepare for storms
Hurricane season officially begins June 1. However, Mother Nature is sending us lots of rain beforehand. Take time now to check your storm food, battery supply and other hurricane supplies so they will all be available and working when the first storm heads our way.
Emergency broadband benefit
A temporary Federal Communications Commission program can help households afford internet service during the pandemic. Households are eligible if one member of the household:
- Has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs
- Received free or reduced-prices school lunch
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Contact your service provider to see if it is participating, or go to getemergencybroadband.org or print an application, complete it and mail it to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, Kentucky 40742.
Call (833) 511-0311 or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.