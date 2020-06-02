Farmers Market returns
Zachary Farmers Market is among the things reopening in town. Be sure to visit its Facebook page to see what vendors will be there between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday mornings. Also, follow all guidelines for social distancing and safety.
Heritage Ranch issues annual report
Heritage Ranch in Zachary has released its annual report. Visit www.hrbr.org/news/2019-annual-report to read it.
Coronavirus testing in Baker
The Baker City Hall has registration packets for COVID-19 testing at a date to be determined later. Testing is provided by Southeast Community Health Systems.
Packets are limited to the first 150 residents on a first-come, first-served basis, but otherwise are open to all residents.
Packets must be returned by noon June 18, along with a copy of your driver’s license and health insurance card. Completed packets can be dropped off at the same location or can be scanned and emailed to awilliams@cityofbakerla.com.
Things to remember
The Plainsman is now published on Wednesdays. Please remember to look for it.
Also, we are working from home, so if you call our office, please leave a message. We do get those messages and will get back to you. Phone numbers are (225) 388-0731 and (225) 603-1998. You can also email zachary@theadvocate.com.
