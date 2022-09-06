Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Kathy Conerly will begin the evening by discussing cool-weather plants. Master Gardener Donna Montgomery will continue with a presentation on underground beauties.
For information on the 2022 Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association website at ebrmg.wildapricot.org.
Also, the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
Help now for future storm aid
Vision of Hope is collecting donations of water, food, personal hygiene items and emergency kits to help people during emergencies. The group will pick up items. Monetary donations can be made at vohafcenter.org. Angela Weir is the group’s founder and can be reached at her office (225) 488-6942 or cell (225) 610-3827.
Donate used items
Fill Up The Truck for St. Vincent de Paul is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the new church parking lot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For information, including accepted items, visit sjb-ola.org/truck.
Donations accepted are gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, small working appliances, lamps, pots, pans, dishes, household items and furniture. All items need to be cleaned and placed in plastic bags or boxes. No mattresses or box springs taken.