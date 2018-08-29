The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is in the process of adding centers. On Friday, the COA opened a new center at Flanacher Park, 864 Flanacher Road.
Programming will be provided weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with staff from both BREC and the Council on Aging collaborating to lead classes and activities.
Parish residents age 60 and over can sign up to participate in the centers by calling the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000 or by attending the grand openings or visiting the facilities during hours of operation.