The Zachary Farmers Market kicked off Saturday in the HugYourPeople Community Park behind Zachary City Hall.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For updates on particular vendors and their wares, visit the Zachary Farmers Market Facebook Page. Photographs of the products will be posted.
Nita Edwards, Zachary Farmers Market coordinator, said new vendors can join the market at any time. Potential vendors must submit an application form, along with $50 for a six-month permit. The application can be found at cityofzachary.org.
Completed, applications can be dropped off at the Zachary Utilities Office or mailed to Zachary Farmers Market, Market Coordinator, P.O. Box 310, Zachary, LA 70791.
Applications, along with photographs may be scanned and emailed to nitacedwards@gmail.com. For information, contact Edwards at (225) 939-9430 or email nitacedwards@gmail.com.