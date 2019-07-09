The Zachary City Council on Tuesday defeated a proposal for a 35-lot subdivision on 65 acres off Plank Road — a 3-2 vote that came after several public meetings marked by opposition from residents concerned about its potential to worsen traffic and drainage problems.
Plans for the subdivision, called Adalyn Trails, had run into trouble ever since they were presented in March. Adalyn Trails was originally intended to be a 110-lot development — but that approach was dropped when the council denied a zoning change after people complained about that many lots potentially changing the character of northeastern Zachary, where lots tend to be more spacious.
At its June 25 meeting, the council took up a revised plan that abided by the existing zoning classification — which requires bigger lots — and scaled the lot count down to 35. Motions at that meeting to both approve and deny the plan failed because no one seconded them.
Tuesday’s vote broke down as follows:
For: Hunter Landry and Brandon Noel.
Against: Francis Nezianya, Laura O’Brien and Lael Montgomery.
Many of Adalyn Trails’ most vocal opponents live in the neighboring Millwood Creek subdivision, where flooding is a frequent problem. A few residents who had spoken at previous meetings reiterated those concerns Tuesday.
Geoff Wilson, an engineer representing the development, said Adalyn Trails would include a 3-acre detention pond that would reduce by 20% the flow of water from a 100-year flood.
“You’re actually better off with this development in place,” he said.
Two residents of Millwood Creek, Lee Coleman and James McCall, spoke in favor of the plan.
“I think it’d be great for Millwood Creek to have that property settled (and) developed,” Coleman said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to: It’s the end of development” on land surrounding Millwood Creek.
But others said they were fearful that more houses would mean more water in their yards when it rains. They also mentioned concerns about increased traffic on roads in adjacent subdivisions that Adalyn Trails would tie in to.
Later in the meeting, the council — again on a split vote — rejected a request to rezone 10.8 acres on Lower Zachary Road where a developer proposed building a condominium and fourplex apartments. The land is currently zoned as residential estate; the developer asked to change it to residential urban, which allows denser developments.
“While we do have some condos throughout Zachary, a lot of them are getting older. They’re not necessarily well-kept,” said Landry, who motioned to approve the rezoning. “I think this would be an asset to the city.”
He also noted that the site is near apartment complexes and would be a good fit for the area.
Montgomery seconded Landry’s motion. But the other three council members voted against the change, saying they were uneasy with switching to residential urban, which is Zachary’s most dense zoning classification.