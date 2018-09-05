Thirty members of the Zachary Rotary Club have joined the ranks of Paul Harris Fellows, who have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International or have had donations in that amount made in their names.
New Paul Harris Fellows from the Zachary Rotary club are Jack Burke, Danette Castello, L.T. Dupre, Daniel Gomez, Terry Gomez, Ruby Homayssi, Mack Lea, Jim Lipscomb, Mark Marionneaux, Charlie Massey, Jeremy Miller, Lisa Rioux, Charlene Smith and Ryan Talbot.
Other Paul Harris Fellows from the Zachary Rotary Club are Scott Buzhardt, Ed Canning, James Castello, Tom Dally, Bob Durr, Barry Fisher, Brent Fuselier, David Gomez, Liz Heirtzler, Sheila Joyner, Sam Johnson, Troy Landry, Greg McDougall, Francis Nezianya, Mack Perkins and David Thornton.