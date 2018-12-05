Medical Pharmacy, which is celebrating its 50th year in business, was recognized at the Zachary City Council meeting on Nov. 13.
John LeTard, who died in 2016, founded Medical Pharmacy in 1968. The pharmacy now has two locations in Zachary: one on Main Street, and its newer west location on Church Street.
Mayor David Amrhein said the family-owned business is well-known in Zachary because of its employees' friendly service and generosity — standards that LeTard set years ago.
“Mr. Johnny (LeTard) gave back to this community tenfold,” Amrhein said.
Amrhein presented a plaque to pharmacy representatives at the council meeting.