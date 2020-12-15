The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Dec. 4-10:
Chrisitian Artiga: 26, 2145 Owens Ave., Groves, Texas; domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Raul Artiga: 49; 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Travis Barber: 29; 23843 Plank Road, Zachary; improper telephone communication
Lakeshia Butler: 37; 5143 Old Slaughter, Zachary; theft
Eric George: 28; 5015 Avenue A, Zachary; home invasion and two counts simple criminal damage to property
Jala Georgetown: 20; 908 Husband St., Baker; theft
Kiandra Harris: 22; 1111 Seville Road, Baker; theft
Austin Herring: 25; 14140 Williams Road, Zachary; theft
Morel Johnson: 32, 21350 Hayfield Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Patricia Loyd: 66; 10312 Roosevelt St., Clinton; theft
Dynesha Smith: 30; 3916 La. 952, Jackson; theft
Devyn Walker: 18, 3070 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Latasha Williams: 46; 6733 Myrtlewood Drive, Baton Rouge; theft and resisting an officer
Grenecia Wright: 21; 1111 Seville Road, Baker; theft