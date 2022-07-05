Pastor leaving Zachary
A farewell reception for the Rev. Ashley Freeman will be held immediately following the 10:45 a.m. service of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church on Sunday, July 10.
Freeman, the vicar of the church since 2016, will be leaving to accept a position as the Canon to the Ordinary of the Episcopal Church in the Central Gulf Coast of Alabama. The reception will be in the adjoining parish hall.
School orientation
Zachary Community School District has released its dates for orientation at the schools. Visit https://www.zacharyschools.org/Documents/Parents_and_Students/2022_2023Orientation%20Dates.pdf to find out when you need to visit.
Nominate the top citizen
The Zachary Rotary Club is seeking nominations for 2022 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
The deserving person should have the following qualities:
- Life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self.”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations.
- Has contributed to the community consistently for several years.
- Has touched the lives of other residents.
- Represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level.
- Made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her work or position.
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral. character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live.
The nominee does not have to be a member of the club.
Submit a description of the qualities that makes your nominee the best candidate for the award. Include your name, email and phone number as well as the nominee’s information. The nomination may be handwritten or typed.
Email or mail the entry to Da’Anne Lipscomb at dlipscomb1954@gmail.com or 1128 N. Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791, or hand deliver to any member of the nomination committee or Zachary Rotary Club member. Deadline for submission is Sept. 1.
The committee includes Lipscomb, Charlene Smith, Mark Blair, Tamara Dayton, Sharon Phillips and Jennifer Bozeman.
Summer reading continues
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," runs through Aug. 15.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Many activities are planned through the summer reading program at the library. Visit www.ebrpl.com to see activities at the various branches.