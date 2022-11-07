zac rotary servers.jpg

Zachary Rotarians serving at the Nov. 4 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held are, from left, Heather Prejean, Tamara Dayton, Charlene Smith and Da'Anne Lipscomb.

 Provided photo

Zachary Rotarians demonstrate “service above self” as they serve breakfast Nov. 4 at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, held at Plains Presbyterian Church.

