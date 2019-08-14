Eva Jones, outgoing Lane Auxiliary vice-president, presented a ruby service pin to Gladys Sims for reaching 10,000 hours of volunteer service to Lane Regional Medical Center.
She is the second volunteer in the 59-year history of the Lane Auxiliary to reach the 10,000-hour mark. Former auxiliary member Edith Goetzmann was recognized in 2006.
Sims began volunteering with the Lane Auxiliary in 1999. Over the years, she assisted in many different areas of the hospital, including the Emergency Department and the Lane Gift Shop. She also served several terms as auxiliary president and vice president and chaired several committees. Sims was instrumental in organizing and overseeing many of the auxiliary’s fundraisers, including book sales, bake sales and “Popcorn Fridays.” One of her favorite memories was decorating the hospital for Christmas.
“I think it’s healthy for you to keep busy; I really believe that,” she said. “It keeps your mind going, and it’s also a great way to give back. I just like helping people.”