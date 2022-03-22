The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 11-17:

Jason Coleman: 39; 5236 E. Mae St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Luther Covington: 27; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Apt. 1003, Zachary; possession of firearm by convicted felon

Kameron Elder: 26; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Apt. 905, Zachary; possession of marijuana

Earnest Franklin: 31; 10420 Grant St., Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Johnny Hart: 27; 8472 Shaffett Lane, Ethel; first offense DWI, careless operation and stop sign violation

Dorian Humphrey: 40; 6313 Blackberry St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana

Sierra Jackson: 24; 1905 Bay St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Austin Milton: 25; 16129 Shetland Ave., Greenwell Springs; DWI, improper lane usage, careless operation and vehicular negligent injuring

Jalon Moore: 18; 1572 Plains Ridge Ave., Zachary; criminal trespass, careless operation, stop sign violation, aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property, off road vehicle use on highway, helmet required, and improper lane usage

Candace Norton: 46; 6258 Port Hudson Pride Road, Slaughter; monetary instrument abuse and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Deondre Patterson: 24; 5180 Audubon, St. Francisville, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage

Kenyetta Richard: 30; 15580 George O’Neal Road, Apt. 423; Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Deandre Singleton, 29, 6696 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants, fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department, and two counts theft

Deandre Singleton: 29; 6696 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; disturbing the peace

Dangelo Williams: 25; 2965 Maxwell Lane, Liberty, Mississippi; possession of marijuana