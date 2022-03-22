The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 11-17:
Jason Coleman: 39; 5236 E. Mae St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Luther Covington: 27; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Apt. 1003, Zachary; possession of firearm by convicted felon
Kameron Elder: 26; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Apt. 905, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Earnest Franklin: 31; 10420 Grant St., Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Johnny Hart: 27; 8472 Shaffett Lane, Ethel; first offense DWI, careless operation and stop sign violation
Dorian Humphrey: 40; 6313 Blackberry St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Sierra Jackson: 24; 1905 Bay St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Austin Milton: 25; 16129 Shetland Ave., Greenwell Springs; DWI, improper lane usage, careless operation and vehicular negligent injuring
Jalon Moore: 18; 1572 Plains Ridge Ave., Zachary; criminal trespass, careless operation, stop sign violation, aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property, off road vehicle use on highway, helmet required, and improper lane usage
Candace Norton: 46; 6258 Port Hudson Pride Road, Slaughter; monetary instrument abuse and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Deondre Patterson: 24; 5180 Audubon, St. Francisville, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage
Kenyetta Richard: 30; 15580 George O’Neal Road, Apt. 423; Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Deandre Singleton, 29, 6696 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding warrants, fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department, and two counts theft
Deandre Singleton: 29; 6696 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary; disturbing the peace
Dangelo Williams: 25; 2965 Maxwell Lane, Liberty, Mississippi; possession of marijuana