Councilwoman Doris Alexander, a Democrat, is running for reelection for District 4 of the Baker City Council.
The mother of five is 77 years old and graduated from Southern University with a degree in management and marketing
"I have served Baker proudly and conscientiously the past four years as the representative from District 4. While my district may have more senior citizens in it than others, it is actually a microcosm of this great city we call home where almost two-thirds of our residents are over 65. While we often rightly refer to our beautiful and safe city as a 'retirement city,' our interests and needs are so much more than that," she said.
"While many of us have found Baker a perfect place to live in our retirement, education is also very much an integral part of our community. Besides having our own independent school district and magnet schools, many of our citizens are employed or retired from either Southern University or LSU," Alexander said.
"Our children have many needs that I believe we should attempt to cultivate and enhance as a city government and as responsible leaders," she said. "I have been active in the endeavor to build coalitions with civic and social organizations that will provide opportunities, encouragement, and guidance to all of our children, but especially those whose circumstances may be such that do not always have sufficient guidance and encouragement at home."
The councilwoman said it has been a pleasure and honor to serve her constituents and the city the past four years. "I have a positive attitude about Baker and the progress we have made," she said. Yet, I am not naïve, but with clear eyes, I know more can and should be done for the city and its residents. We have an opportunity with the right leadership and commitment to move this city forward. It will take a keen vision for where to improve, insight in how to improve, and an unflagging spirit to work for improvement, to build on what has been done, and chart a course to greater successes.
She pledged to continue working to enhance the quality of life for area seniors by encouraging the building of senior citizens' homes and other facilities and to get official recognition from Washington classifying the city as a retirement city. She also called to help find a means to provide a "stable and honest water system and pricing to our community."
"I have always been, and promise to always be, honest and candid with my constituents," she said.