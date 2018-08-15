The Zachary City Council on Tuesday put the brakes on a proposal to install speed humps on Eagle Drive, opting to give the city more time to research the matter.
The council agreed at its last meeting to consider the humps after Eagle Drive residents complained about drivers speeding on the residential street.
Council members decided against taking a vote Tuesday on whether to install the humps, saying they would first like to know more about how much the devices would cost to install and maintain as well as possible alternatives. They also want to set parameters for what kinds of streets are eligible for the humps.
“How many Eagles do we have around the city? ... Everybody wants (a speed hump),” councilman Brandon Noel said.
The city is considering speed humps, not speed bumps — which are taller and typically used only in parking lots, said city attorney John Hopewell.
He said he has found articles suggesting “traffic calming devices” like speed humps have more disadvantages than advantages.
The speed humps can cost up to several thousand dollars to install, Hopewell said, and most streets require a series of humps rather than just one. And the city may open itself to liability if people damage their vehicles by zooming over the humps, he said.
Noel said he wants to get input from the police department before taking a vote. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien suggested the city also explore other ways to deter speeders, such as changing the development code so new subdivisions don’t have straightaways like Eagle Drive and other older streets.
John LeBlanc, an Eagle Drive resident who asked for the speed humps at the previous meeting, returned Tuesday and again implored the council to take action.
“Please look into it. Don’t just brush it off, because this is a serious issue,” he said.
When a recent car wreck on Old Scenic Highway forced more vehicles than usual onto his street, “they were flying down there like it was a highway,” LeBlanc said. “It’s really frustrating.”
In other action, the council:
- Voted to let alcohol be sold at several upcoming events, including Downtown at the Gazebo music concerts on Sept. 7, Oct. 12 and Nov. 2; the Zachary Art Crawl on Oct. 26; and the Shop Local event on Nov. 10.
- Agreed to allow alcohol sales at Lit Pizza, a new restaurant in the Americana development.
- Granted a conditional use permit allowing Prasana Witharana and Gaya Elpitiya to operate an internet-based exporting business from a Spanish Trail home.
- Voted to allow development firm Dantin Bruce to add another building to a previously approved site plan for the Copper Mill Office Park.