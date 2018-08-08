St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary will host a “Count Your Blessings” dinner and fundraiser for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at 6 p.m., Aug. 28, in the church gym. Chef John Folse will provide and prepare a simple dinner of soup and bread. He has been hosting this dinner as a diocesan-wide fundraiser for more than 20 years and has extended it to the individual parishes.
At the dinner, people will thank God for the everyday blessings of life and remember that many of the necessities are beyond the reach of the poor, a news release said. The St. Vincent de Paul organization helps provide food, clothing, shelter and medicine for those in need.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) and are on sale through Aug. 20. Tickets will be on sale after weekend Masses at St. John the Baptist Church and in the parish office, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, during the week. The phone number is (225) 654-5778 and office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In conjunction with the dinner, a silent and a live auction will be held. The silent auction items will be available for viewing in the St. John the Baptist Church gym, and bidding will be open following all Masses on Aug. 25-26. The silent auction will end at the dinner and the live auction will be held at the dinner.
The more than 150 items in the silent auction include jewelry, an antique clock, crystal and silver, home and garden decor, crafts, blankets, gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses, framed art, religious articles, gift baskets and more.
The live auction will include a stay in a Colorado cabin in the Rocky Mountains, a two-night fishing trip in Barataria, a chartered fishing trip out of Fourchon and a beach vacation.
This is a major fundraiser for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St John the Baptist Church in Zachary with 100 percent of the profits going to those in need.