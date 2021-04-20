Zachary has gone to the dogs, but in the best possible way. Saturday saw an influx of big dogs, little dogs, wet dogs and sparkling clean dogs, homeless dogs, and dogs that were about to step paw into their “furever homes.”
The Must Luv Dogs Rescue organization held its first Bathe to Save dog wash fundraiser paired with an adoption event to find permanent homes for the dogs being fostered by the group’s volunteers. Hydrodog, a mobile pet grooming service run by Deanna Perkins of Zachary, donated grooming services with all proceeds going to help the dog rescue.
“We partner with local shelters and agencies, and today we partnered with the local rescue Must Luv Dogs,” said Kevin Perkins. “They are finding new homes for babies, and people can make donations and we give 100% of the donations to support the rescue.
Cindy Shotwell, founder of Must Luv Dogs, said the group has been instrumental in rescuing scores of dogs and puppies in the past five years. In addition to adoption events, the group has also held animal safety and microchip clinics across the area. The rescue group evolved from the Facebook page Lost Pets of Zachary & the Felicianas.
Shotwell said 39 dogs were bathed and more than $600 was raised from baths and donations. Four dog adoptions were completed and several more adoption applications were taken.
Coordinating pet reunions and introductions is the post-retirement occupation for Shotwell, a native of Jackson. Must Luv Dogs is a nonprofit organization. Two years ago, Shotwell began to turn the group's attention to rural East Feliciana because the need is great in the parish she's lived in all her life. The parish lacks a shelter, and Must Luv Dogs must fill a big void. In the future, Shotwell hopes to sponsor similar events in Clinton, Jackson, Slaughter, Norwood or Wilson.