For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic — and for the last time as mayor of Zachary — David Amrhein stood before a who’s who crowd gathered Friday for his annual prayer breakfast at Plains Presbyterian Church.
Area politicians, local businesspeople, city workers, community figures and others flocked to the event, where Rotary Club members served attendees breakfast cooked by the Zachary Fire Department. Held a few days before Veterans Day in the church’s patriotically decorated Christian Life Center, the theme of this year’s event was “Honoring all who served,” and several military members and veterans were recognized.
But the mayor and others also took the event as an opportunity to honor the service of those working in city government and reflect on their achievements.
With Election Day just days away — and every political office in the city on the ballot — their remarks were a poignant reminder that the end of an era in Zachary is approaching.
Amrhein lamented that the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the annual breakfast, where guest speakers tend to offer messages of encouragement and urge unity, had to be canceled because of pandemic restrictions.
“It’s a shame this is the last year that we’ll do this together,” said Amrhein, who will be leaving office in January after 12 years as mayor.
In keeping with the patriotic theme, Amrhein noted that about 30 veterans work for the City of Zachary. His department heads and staff members have been key to his successes as mayor, he said, and many have even become close friends.
“I do nothing by myself,” he said. “We do everything together.”
Amrhein invited U.S. Rep. Garret Graves to be the guest speaker. Graves and his staff, Amrhein said, have been major supporters of Zachary during his time in office and instrumental in bringing improvements to the area, including the Comite River Diversion Canal.
Graves took the stage after veterans in the audience were honored — including Fred Dixon, Louisiana’s oldest living veteran and a resident of Zachary.
Graves said too many people take their freedoms for granted, never thinking of sacrifices made in the past to make the American way of life possible.
“Are we properly respecting the sacrifice … of those people who gave their lives, who fought for us, of all those dependents who kissed their loved ones goodbye to walk away for months or years or never come back?” Graves said. “Look at all of the fighting that’s going on in America today. Look at all the polarizing politics, the divisiveness that’s going on.”
He said Americans spend 90% of their time fighting over the 10% of things they disagree on. He encouraged attendees to focus on what they have in common with one another and to work together to improve their community — and to thank veterans for their service whenever possible.
Lonny Myles, the outgoing city court judge and a veteran himself, reflected on how the effort to create an independent, high-quality school system two decades ago brought Zachary together.
“We put up our money and we put up volunteer hours. It was unbelievable,” Myles said. “I don’t know about y’all, but that was the most community spirit I’ve ever seen in my life anywhere. People were on fire.”
He thanked his staff for helping him during his 28 years as judge.
Amrhein said he’s grateful for the community’s support over the years.
“I could not imagine when I was in high school that anybody would ever, ever want me to be their mayor,” he said.
The experience has meant a lot to him.
“To be the mayor of the city you were born and raised in, that your parents were born and raised in, that your grandparents were born in raised in — and to do it for 12 years — speaks volumes,” he said.