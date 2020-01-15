BR.lsugraduation.122119 HS 058.JPG (copy)
A graduate walks to her seat wearing a decorated cap during diploma ceremonies for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences as part of LSU's 300th commencement, Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises Dec. 20.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony, and LSU board Chairwoman Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Co. and the North American Land Co., spoke at the College of Science ceremony.

The LSU Athletics Department and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes recognized 28 graduating student-athletes at The Tribute on Dec. 19 at the South Stadium Club inside Tiger Stadium. A number of student-athletes from the No. 1 ranked LSU football team earned degrees during fall commencement including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Kristian Fulton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Zachary Von Rosenberg and Blake Ferguson. The Tribute is the annual commemoration of the achievements of student-athletes both on and off the field.

Zachary

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

Logan Andrew LeBlanc, Central

E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Abigail Lynn Couvillion, Central

Kyle A. Durbin, Zachary

Joshua Clyde Ellis, Zachary

John Riche Germany, Baker

Kade M. LeBlanc, Zachary

Michael R. Rayburn, Central

Madaline Ashleigh Tarver, Greenwell Springs

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Taylor Dean Cranford, Zachary

Tyler Scott Hopkins, Zachary

Ward Allen Leavines, Central

Jared Joseph Leger, Central

Dylan Michael Russell, Central

Dominique Angelica Shaw, Baker

Kenneth Shane Smith Jr., Central

Shane Brennan Story, Central

COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION

Anthony Sean Dargin, Zachary

William David Heidke, Zachary

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES

Maya Evelyn Blitch, Zachary

Jamie Katelyn Bourque, Central

Madison Blair Hadden, Greenwell Springs

Jonathan Nolan Lewis, Baker

Anissa ReShawn Morris, Baker

Margaret Marie Olivia Poole, Zachary

Jamarcus Lee Smith, Zachary

Hope Lynne Walls, Zachary

MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION

Breanna Nicole Creel, Baker

COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS

Connor Joseph Havard, Zachary

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE

Morgan Glynn Story, Central

GRADUATE SCHOOL

MASTER'S

LaTausha Duncan, Baker

DOCTORATE

Bradley Morgan Wood, Zachary

LSU also recognized December 2019 online graduates, which include:

Ascension Parish

Graduate School/Master's

Brian Phillip Briggs, Prairieville

Mitzi Rene Ehrlich, Prairieville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Graduate School/Master's

James David Barwick-Snell, Baton Rouge

Kaeli Corrine Egler, Baton Rouge

Tiffany La'Rae Johnson, Baton Rouge

Taylor Danielle Knatt, Baton Rouge

Corey Christopher Luttrell, Baton Rouge

Sebastian Osorio, Baton Rouge

Tanquetra Chenique Spears, Baton Rouge

Jennifer Ann Tewell, Baton Rouge

Tangipahoa Parish

Graduate School/Master's

Sarah Richardson Desselles, Bedico

Nancy Stewart Harrelson, Amite

