Daisy Girl Scout Troop No. 10370 combined the spirits of giving and celebration through a service project that celebrated the birthday of Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, and reached out to kindergartners at their former school.
Low, born Oct. 31, 1860, went by the nickname Daisy and founded the first U.S. Girls Scout troop in Savannah, Georgia.
The first-grade troop made 20 snack and birthday bags filled with items to make a cake, candles, decorations and a birthday card. The girls delivered the bags Nov. 8 to their former school, Northwestern Elementary School to be distributed before the Thanksgiving break.