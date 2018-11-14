Daisy Girl Scout Troop No. 10370 combined the spirits of giving and celebration through a service project that celebrated the birthday of Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, and reached out to kindergartners at their former school. The girls delivered the bags Nov. 8 to their former school, Northwestern Elementary School to be distributed before the Thanksgiving break. On hand to present the bags were, from left, Vivian Neil, Mali Ross, Lillian Duty, Harper Kelley, and Erin Bullard. Joy Neil and Sara Kelley are parent-leaders of the group.