Social distancing and quarantines have come a long way since 4-year-old Dot Dickinson stared out a fifth-floor window for an opportunity to wave to her parents and siblings in 1952 during the second great polio epidemic.
“I was 4 (almost 5), but have very vivid memories of all of this,” Dickinson said. “Some people say they cannot remember much of their childhoods, but I still remember almost everything about that time; so, this is not my first rodeo with distancing.”
Polio was one of the most feared diseases in the United States 68 years ago. “This anxiety about disease must be how it was for my parents during the polio epidemic of 1952,” she said.
Dickinson said the fear and upheaval in American society caused by the polio outbreak was very similar to what the nation is experiencing with coronavirus. The current outbreak has not taken a personal toll on Dickinson, a retired Zachary grandmother who is active in the lives of her granddaughters and her church. “This is different since so far, by the grace of God, COVID-19 has been kept away.”
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect the spinal cord, causing paralysis or crippling effects. The tragedy that hit Dickinson was seasonal. As temperatures rose that year, so did the panic related to polio. Late summer was dubbed polio season. Public swimming pools were shut down. Movie theaters urged patrons not to sit too close together to avoid spreading the disease.
The fear was well-grounded. By the 1950s, polio had become one of the most serious communicable diseases among children in the United States. The year Dickinson was struck, nearly 60,000 children were infected with the virus; thousands were paralyzed, and more than 3,000 died. Hospitals set up special units with "iron lung" machines to keep polio victims alive. “As a polio patient, I was hospitalized and isolated,” she said. “I remember the horrible headache that was symptomatic of the disease. I remember screaming during the spinal tap test that diagnosed the polio.”
Families across the capital region are saddened at the thought of loved ones dying frightened and alone. Coronavirus patients don’t get visitors, and if the virus takes a life, the family is notified by phone call; vigils never get closer than the parking lot, similar to the harsh reality that Dickinson experienced as a child with polio.
“I remember the severe homesickness that seemed to hit hardest in the mornings after I woke up,” she said. “I remember that I called for the nurse who came one time. After that one time, she ignored my pleas.”
The entire Dickinson family was ostracized by friends and family. Even after she was well enough to go home, they were quarantined in their home. “I believe my dad continued to work, but I am fuzzy on that memory,” she said.
“Luckily, it was the summer, so sister and brother didn't miss school and my little sister was also spared,” Dickinson recalled. “I remember that momma would call the corner grocery store (Carlin's Grocery) and have food delivered for months after I got home from my four months in the hospital. Wilfred Carlin would leave the bags on the sidewalk. My family was forever grateful for that family and their kindness to us.”
The U.S. began widespread vaccinations when a vaccine was developed Jonas Salk. By 1979, the virus had been eliminated across the country, a point of optimism that Dickinson offers as the entire world battles the coronavirus pandemic. “This, too, will pass, but I will remember it well,” she said. “I pray to the Lord our God to have mercy on us.”