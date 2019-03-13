Boys and girls win Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Bronco Relays
The Zachary boys and girls were winners for the second week as they took victories at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Bronco Relays on March 8.
Sean Burrell ran the 100-meter against state champion and Baylor signee Kam Jackson in what would be a dead heat with both runners clocking in at 10.81 seconds in the drizzling rain. Jackson won by a nose.
Burrell would go on to win the 200-meter (21.92) and the 400-meter (48.15) where he made his win over Jackson quite decisive by running over a second faster. Other first-place finishers for the Broncos boys were L’Jean Mckneely in the 110-meter hurdles (15.12), Chris Hilton in the high jump (6-10) and Kenson Tate in the long lump (21-10.5). Like last week, the boys relay teams placed first in the 4x100m (42.44), 4x200m (1:29.75) and 4x400m (3:31.48).
Winners for the girls include Indya Jackson in the 400-meter (58.02), ninth-grader Cirsten Brown won the 800-meter (2:32.70), Micah Taylor won the discus (101-11) and shot put (37-10) and Stephanie Tynes won the javelin (94-08). The girls relay teams also dominated with wins in the 4x100m (49.33), 4x200m (1:42.58) and 4x400m (4:19.64).
The boys and girls will be back in action at home Friday competing in the Red Stick Classic.
ZHS softball kicks off district with a win
The Lady Broncos softball team won its home district opener March 7 defeating the Live Oak Eagles 9-4. They also defeated Destrehan 6-1 in the St. Amant tournament March 9. The team will be home for another district game against Denham Springs on March 14 and Central on March 21. In between, they will play a nondistrict game at West Feliciana on March 19.
The ups and downs of early season ZHS baseball
The ZHS baseball team had two tough home defeats: March 4 versus St. Thomas Moore (4-8) and March 7 against Sulphur (3-9). In between, they were able to pick up a win over Northshore on March 7 (6-3) and after the Sulphur loss finish the weekend off strong with wins over Destrehan (6-2) and Hahnville (10-8) on March 8 and 9. At the time of writing, with a 10-3 record, coach Jacob Fisher continues to toy with a young lineup to put the pieces in place.
Abby Dunford and friends make waves at state championships
The Louisiana State Swimming Championships for 13 and over age groups were in Sulphur on Feb. 14-17. Zachary swimmers competing at the championship included Abby Dunford, Jack Dunford, Tristan Vessel, Karlie Porter and Eric King.
Abby Dunford, who just turned 13, raced in the girls 13-14 age category and won the distance freestyle (500 free, 1,000 free, 1,650 free) events. Her times were the fastest across all ages. Abby also won the 200 backstroke, was second in 400 individual medley and second in 100 back. Abby scored 114 points and was awarded girls 13-14 highpoint winner and Louisiana Swimming presented her with Age Group Swimmer of the Year.
Karlie Porter was 13th in the 15-16 girls 200 butterfly, 8th in the 800 free relay, 16th in 400 free relay, 15th in the 15-18 200 free relay and 13th in the 15-18 medley relay.
Jack Dunford, swimming in his first state meet in the 15-16 boys category, took 12th place in the 1,650 freestyle.
Tristan Vessel competed in the boys 13-14 category and had an eighth-place finish in the 200 free, eighth place in 100 fly, 4th place in the 100 free, sixth place in the 200 individual medley and 12th in the 50 freestyle.
Eric King competed in the boys 15-16 category and finished 2nd in the 100 breast in 59.67 to achieve his first Texas sectionals cut. He was 11th in the 200 free, 11th in the 100 free, ninth in the 200 breast and eighth in the 50 free.