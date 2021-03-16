Four teams from Zachary Cheer Athletics, 5500 Firestation Road, placed well in the Victory Athletics-Louisiana Showdown in Mandeville on Feb. 20.
Fury and Lady Red both won the division and were names Grand Champions in their levels. The Red Hots and Ignite each won the division.
Then, in the Champions League-Deep South Spirit competition in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Feb. 26-28, Ignite again won the division and were grand champions. Lady Red won its division and the Red Hots and Fury each finished second in their divisions.
Zachary Cheer Athletics is moving to 4948 Rankin St., next to First Student, but the move has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The new gym will have new spring floors, tumble track, a parent viewing room and more.
The gym offers competitive all-star cheering and is seeking to add an international team for ages 13 and up. It also offers competitive recreational cheering, tumble classes, flyer classes, stretch classes and cheer in training class. A summer camp will meet June 7 to July 30. It will offer the option of before and after care.
Contact zcacheer@gmail.com, or visit on Facebook at Zachary Cheer Athletics — AllStar Cheer or on Instagram at Zachary Cheer Athletics.