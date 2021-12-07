The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 26-Dec. 2:
Randy Guerin: 34; 6366 Windwood Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery — strangulation
Briana Johnson: 20; 5842 Jane Marie St., Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Kyle McCalip: 35; 8739 Versailles Drive, Denham Springs; resisting an officer
Jared McCalip: 37; 5247 Teri St., Zachary; resisting an officer
Yasheka McDaniel: 33; 7228 Town South Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Emma Oldbear: 21; 3211 Pope Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Taurus Ross: 48; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, first offense DWI
Matthew Solomon: 35; 8896 Reserve Oaks Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Gilbert Spland: 33; 4020 Cypress St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property