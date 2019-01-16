City of Zachary Public Works representatives Lovenia Williams and Twila Guerin visited Zachary Elementary School recently and distributed “Recycling Starts With You” pencils and brochures to each student.
“The more we teach our children about conservation and waste reduction, the brighter the future for them and the environment,” says Guerin said.
Homes that don't recycle are encouraged to start. 18-gallon green bins are available for pick up at Zachary City Annex, 4650 Main St.
For information regarding recycling, contact the Public Works Office at (225) 654-1902.