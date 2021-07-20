One person is dead and another is critically injured after a double shooting in a Zachary subdivision early Sunday.
Police Chief David McDavid said that, at around 8 a.m., the police department received a call about a shooting on Hayfield Drive in the Meadow View subdivision on the western side of the city.
When officers arrived, they found a person dead at the scene and another person wounded and in critical condition. Both had been shot.
Paramedics transported the injured person to a hospital.
McDavid said officers learned that the injured person had entered the home through a second-story window after climbing a ladder.
A fight started, and then shots were fired, according to McDavid. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fight and the shooting victims' relationship to one another.
Authorities have not release the identify the victims at presstime.