Allen “Jude” Charlet is a Zachary High School 2020 honor graduate who recently finished his initial military training.
Planning for after high school, Charlet applied to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, making it to the final stages of the process. Also, he was offered an academic scholarship to Louisiana Tech, where he sought to purse a degree in biomedical engineering. Ultimately, he chose to pursue his lifelong dream of serving his country as a member of the military and enlisted in the U.S. Army infantry division, his parents Jordan and Aimee Charlet said.
He entered basic at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Aug. 3 and rose to platoon leader and was a top performer in physical fitness.
Charlet was in One-Station Unit Training for Infantry Soldiers, which was a pilot program in 2018. The program keeps recruits in the same unit through Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, adding more types of learning for the new soldiers before they are sent to their first duty stations, www.army.mil said.
Charlet graduated from OSUT on Jan. 28 and left Jan. 31 for his first duty station. He is a private first class, assigned to the 1st squadron 2nd Cavalry War Eagles, a Stryker unit, in Vilseck, Germany.
Jude Charlet was on the football team at Zachary, making the academic all-district team, and threw the javelin while in high school. Charlet was also a member of the ZHS BASS fishing team and was on the school’s robotic team for four years, serving as captain his senior year.
He served as altar server and usher at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, sports, camping, traveling and military history. His brother is Colin Charlet.