2018-19 ZHS sports year concludes with spring football game
What a year it has been for Zachary sports. The team that started off the year bludgeoning everyone in 5A football to win the State 5A title in December closed out the school year May 17 with an intrasquad game that will set the tone for a championship-worthy offseason.
As with most years, the cupboard is not bare in Zachary with the return of several key contributors on both sides of the ball.
Those returning on defense will be expected to carry on a tradition of slobberknocking instilled by defensive coordinator Steve Thomas and include defensive ends Cedric Brown, Elijah Hayes and Charles Selders; safety and track superstar Sean Burrell; and rover Kenyon Martin.
The offense will be in the steady hands of Keilon Brown for the fourth year in a row with returning running back RJ Allen. Offensive coordinator Kenny Langlois will have Brown slinging it to the hero of the 2018 state championship game, Chris Hilton, who happened to win the state indoor high jump championship earlier this year. Wide receiver Jayden Williams, who became an integral part of the offense in the latter part of the year and the playoffs, will line up at receiver opposite Hilton. The offensive line welcomes back starting center Dylan Landry and tackle Tre White.
Those are the players we already knew. The spring game saw the emergence of other names that will be heard on Friday nights, including linebacker Riley Howard; wide receivers Kenson Tate, Jalen Creer and Jamal Woodard; offensive guard Matthew Clayton; cornerback Connor Wisham; and running backs Tyler Ellis and Darryl Givens.
The first series of the scrimmage would see the starting defense not allow the starting offense to gain a first down in four plays. The second series would see Brown find Jayden Williams on a wide receiver screen that Williams would take for 60 yards with some nifty moved to the one-yard line.
Allen took it in from the one, which brought on new kicker Logan Fletcher who was successful in the point-after attempt. Fletcher previously played soccer, and the rising junior was successful in all of his point-after attempts on the night.
Brown looked strong on the ground, scoring the last touchdown of the night on a zone read and hitting Jamal Woodard on a deep out route to add another touchdown. Backup Prince Johnson also looked sharp through the air with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Antoine.
Young running backs Ellis and Givens, though throttled most of the night by the defense, were able to break off some long runs and show their ability in space.
Defensively, Sean Burrell had an interception that was only topped by Jireon Miller’s interception returned 35 yards for a pick-six touchdown.
Coach David Brewerton's mother’s funeral prevented his attendance. Assistant coach Steve Thomas relayed that “he would have loved to have been here. But we tell the kids all the time that family comes first.”
Thomas’ assessment of the game was optimistic. “Both sides of the ball played very well. At the end the defense got a little worn out and they were able to drive the ball and throw when and where they wanted to.”
Thomas stressed the importance of the game for the players and the coaches, “We got a chance to look at a lot of the young guys on both sides to see who could play at that championship level because that’s what we have got to have.”
Now comes the hot summer months where the work is put in to make championship dreams reality.