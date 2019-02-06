Zachary city officials are planning to permanently close on Feb. 18 the curved portion of East Central Avenue that runs from an intersection near Rollins Place Elementary School to La. 19 — a move prompted by an agreement with the company that owns train tracks in that area.
The closure was announced Jan. 30 on the city’s Facebook page. The post drew several angry comments from drivers who use East Central Avenue as a bypass to reach La. 19 and are upset they’ll soon be forced to turn onto the highway from nearby Sunset Boulevard.
The city made a deal with Geaux Geaux Railroad to close the road in exchange for the company installing safety arms to block the tracks when trains cross Rollins Place, said city public information officer Sharon Phillips. The railroad crossing is just yards from the intersection with East Central Avenue.
Mayor David Amrhein requested the safety arms, which were put in place more than two years ago, Phillips said.
The decision to close part of East Central Avenue also came out of concern for drivers’ safety, she said.
“The road had a dangerous curve and was close to the tracks. It was also dangerous to pull out onto Highway 19 because of the blind spot where the bridge was recently renovated,” she said, referring to the bridge on La. 19 that crosses White Bayou.
But people who commented on the city’s Facebook post said they worry the road closure will only create more problems. Some drivers heading east on Rollins Place turn left onto East Central Avenue and take the curve to La. 19 instead of continuing straight across the intersection onto Sunset Boulevard, which also reaches the highway.
In one comment, John Parker wrote that the closure could worsen backups on Sunset Boulevard.
“It’s impossible to make a left turn onto 19 from Sunset,” Parker wrote.
“There are wrecks constantly in front of (Sunset Boulevard) due to people trying to take a left … so that curve helps avoid that area if you're turning north,” Emiley Ingram White wrote in another comment.
The city’s statement said a stop sign will be installed on East Central Avenue at the Rollins Place-Sunset Boulevard intersection, creating a three-way stop. Barricades will block access to East Central Avenue.