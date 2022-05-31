Join a vacation Bible school
- Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, will host "The King Is Coming" from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. June 13-17 for children 4 years old (must be 4 before Sept. 30, 2022) through the fifth grade completed. Register online at plainspres.com.
- Foster Road Baptist Church, 11333 Foster Road, Baton Rouge, will hold its vacation Bible school "Make Waves" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5-9 for children who have completed first through fifth grades. Register online at fosterroad.org.
Learn about the LSU Indian Mounds at Goodwood library branch
Brooks B. Ellwood, LSU professor emeritus, will present his research about the LSU Indian Mounds to Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes at 2 p.m., June 2 at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard.
Summer reading is here
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities, begins June 1 and runs through Aug. 15.
The summer program will have free programs, workshops, story times, concerts and performances for all ages, throughout the library system. Find all the program listings on the library’s website ebrpl.com/calendar.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org starting June 1. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Other activities include:
ACT practice test: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, (225) 778-5940. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. The practice test takes about four hours to complete. Registration is required. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
Threadheads — a Contemporary Crochet Club: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 274-4450. A crochet class for beginning and experienced crocheters, 6 p.m. Monday, June 6. Each participant will need a crochet hook H or larger and a skein of yarn. Limited supplies may be available.
Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary: Children may join Leslie Lattimore, founder and director of the sanctuary, and some of her feathered friends at 10 a.m. June 28 at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch. Registration is required for groups.