Long before the capital area had its first confirmed case of coronavirus, Zachary begin to circle the wagons to reduce risk and educate the community on the importance of social distancing and sanitation steps to combat COVID-19.
Businesses that are not usually seen as essential to public health were enlisted to help the Zachary community adjust to new ways to work, play, learn and eat. Taylor Watts, executive director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, compiled a directory of restaurants offering takeout, drive-thru, delivery and curbside services.
“Zachary is a very social community and we love to eat out,” Watts said. “I knew immediately giving dining options, as dine-in services were being eliminated, would help to ease the strain.”
The Zachary Restaurant Guide offered national chains that already had drive-thrus and local favorites like Cajun Catch and Jarreau’s Cajun Specialities that offered curbside services and family package specials, respectively.
The chamber also has posted an employer survey, asking for information about how they are being affected by the pandemic. Visit zacharychamber.com/please-take-share-our-employer-survey/ to fill it out.
The Zachary business community has made adjustments in hours and services to help the most vulnerable residents. Grocery stores are wiped out almost as quickly as the shelves are stocked. Stores like Winn-Dixie have responded by offering set times for senior citizen only shopping. Senior citizens are a high-risk group for serious outcomes from the virus that attacks the respiratory system. Shopping in small groups can reduce risks and possibly save lives. The Zachary Winn-Dixie store has announced daily seniors-only hours from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The Music Tree Preparatory School primary reaches the other side of the age spectrum. Public schools are closed, but the Music Tree quickly transitioned to online lessons to continue meeting the needs of music students in and around Zachary.
Instructors like Andrian Harabaru continued to offer music lessons, but used one-on-one live meetings and streaming technology to connect to students who remained in their homes.
Director and owner Thais Perkins said the transition has worked well, and they are now offering new and existing private lessons via the internet in a large variety of instruments and voice lessons.
“The Music Tree intends to continue making all of our students the best musicians they can be regardless of the format; our goal is to still be there for you in this community when we get to the other side of this emergency,” Perkins said. “In order to do that, we need to work together, and stay together as a family of people who value music and music education for ourselves and our families.”
Religious traditions, some that go centuries back, have made a leap in Zachary and surrounding communities thanks to internet streaming services and recorded video services. While some large congregations were already offering livestreaming, other churches are new to the concept. Social media “watch parties” have grown to include churches, and pastors are taking crash courses in Facebook Live.
Zachary residents who attend Healing Place Church and Zachary First Baptist Church were not new to livestreaming and video offerings. Others like the Rev. Ashley Freeman took the crash course while cameras were rolling March 22.
The purpose was to meet spiritual needs while also practicing social distancing. The small-town country church Ethel Baptist is pastored by Zachary native the Rev. Nathan Lott. They turned to the free and easy Facebook Live to safely reach members. “Ethel Baptist did a livestream on Facebook and it is available on the website,” Dawn Lott said. “Everything turned out great. God is awesome!”
Facebook Live is one of the most popular livestreaming channels. Any mobile device with a network connection gives churches all they need to broadcast to the web via their Facebook pages. Members were instructed to sign on to Facebook at a set time and join the watch party.
The Rev. Ricky Willis, pastor of Zachary First United Methodist Church, streamed his sermon from his office. A brief music service was also offered live and then made available for replay on Facebook.
Redwood Baptist streamed the Sunday service with Facebook Live and then burned DVDs for those members not connected to the web. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, one of the town’s largest congregations and edifices, accomplished a social distance friendly service with the help of one iPhone and a tripod. The church is also offering video messages through the week to encourage members during the added stress of the COVID-19 outbreak.